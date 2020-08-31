Stuck on the side of the road in the San Antonio area? New TxDOT program helps stranded highway motorists for free

"HERO" vehicles will give you gas, change flat tires, jump start batteries and move minor crashes out of harm's way. They'll even give you water and phone service.

SAN ANTONIO — If you've ever run out of gas or had a flat tire on the highway, you know how important it is to get help fast.

There's now free roadside assistance in the greater San Antonio area through the Texas Department of Transportation's new patrol service Highway Emergency Response Operator program, called the HERO program for short.

The two main goals are to clear minor crashes from area roadways and to assist motorists in need to keep everyone safe.

According to transportation experts, about 20% of all traffic incidents are "secondary incidents." By removing stranded motorists from the roadway and providing motorists warning of stopped vehicles ahead, the number of these crashes can be reduced.

Here's the number to save in your phone's contacts if you need to request assistance or report a traffic problem: (210) 732-HERO (4376).

According to TxDOT, the HERO program helps to:

Relocate disabled vehicles to safety

Remove minor crashes from the roadway

Provide traffic and lane control at crash scenes

Remove debris from travel lanes

Assist first responders at crash scenes

The HEROs also:

Change flat tires

Give air to low tires

Add gasoline and water

Perform minor vehicle repairs

Jump-start batteries

Provide drinking water and cell phone services to stranded motorists

In total, the HERO program will provide service to people along 239 miles of highway in the greater San Antonio area.

Phase I begins today, August 31.

Phase II is scheduled to begin in October.

Phase III is scheduled to begin in November.

HERO service operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week. It's broken down as:

Full service: Monday through Friday, 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Limited service: Monday through Friday, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 24 hours a day.