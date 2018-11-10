SAN ANTONIO — A handful of big events in San Antonio Saturday will bring more traffic and some street closures.

The following special events will require street closures in the area:

Alameda Theatre, Texas Public Radio Private event ​​​​

Artpace’s annual “Chalk It Up" event

The annual Red Bull Last Stand Bike Race

The annual Light The Night procession

In addition to the street closures, there are other events not requiring a closure, but will likely lead to increased traffic congestion in the downtown area.

Two showings of “Wicked” at the Majestic Theatre

The POR QUE SERA QUE LAS QUEREMOS TANTO? concert at the Aztec Theater

The UTSA Homecoming Football Game vs. Louisiana Tech at the Alamodome

© 2018 KENS