SAN ANTONIO — A handful of big events in San Antonio Saturday will bring more traffic and some street closures.

The following special events will require street closures in the area:

  • Alameda Theatre, Texas Public Radio Private event ​​​​
  • Artpace’s annual “Chalk It Up" event
  • The annual Red Bull Last Stand Bike Race
  • The annual Light The Night procession

In addition to the street closures, there are other events not requiring a closure, but will likely lead to increased traffic congestion in the downtown area.

  • Two showings of “Wicked” at the Majestic Theatre
  • The POR QUE SERA QUE LAS QUEREMOS TANTO? concert at the Aztec Theater
  • The UTSA Homecoming Football Game vs. Louisiana Tech at the Alamodome
