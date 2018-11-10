SAN ANTONIO — A handful of big events in San Antonio Saturday will bring more traffic and some street closures.
The following special events will require street closures in the area:
- Alameda Theatre, Texas Public Radio Private event
- Artpace’s annual “Chalk It Up" event
- The annual Red Bull Last Stand Bike Race
- The annual Light The Night procession
In addition to the street closures, there are other events not requiring a closure, but will likely lead to increased traffic congestion in the downtown area.
- Two showings of “Wicked” at the Majestic Theatre
- The POR QUE SERA QUE LAS QUEREMOS TANTO? concert at the Aztec Theater
- The UTSA Homecoming Football Game vs. Louisiana Tech at the Alamodome
