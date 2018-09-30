A number of streets near downtown San Antonio will be closed for much of the day Sunday as Síclovía brings people outside.

The YMCA of Greater San Antonio organizes the event that turns city streets into a safe place for exercise and play. Participants will be enjoying walking, biking, exercise classes, activities for youth, treats for their pets, food trucks and more as part of the free event.

The following streets will be closed from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday:

• Camden from Richmond to Erie

• Brooklyn from Quincy to Alamo

• 8th street from Broadway to Alamo

• 9th street from Avenue B to Alamo

• 10th street from Avenue B to Alamo

• 12th Avenue B to Braodway

• Roy Smith Avenue B to Broadway

• Pearl Pkwy from Avenue A to Broadway

• Alling from Broadway to Alamo

• Appler from Broadway to Alamo

• Army from Broadway Haywood

• Brackenridge from Broadway to Tendick

• Funston from Broadway to Milton

If you want to participate in the event on foot, there is no need to register and no required course to follow. For more information about parking and events happening as part of the event, visit the YMCA website.

