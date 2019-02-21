SAN ANTONIO — You may want to give yourself some extra travel time on Monday morning.

Starting Monday, February 25, the right-turn lane from Hausman Road to Bandera Road will be closed for approximately one month.

The closure is part of the Texas Department of Transportation's FM 1560 project that goes from Loop 1604 to SH 16 (Bandera Road).

The purpose of the project is to expand Hausman Road from two to four lanes with raised medians and improve safety for vehicles, bicyclists, and pedestrians by adding new sidewalks and bike lanes.

While construction hasn't begun, the closure is necessary for contractors to address utility work that needs to be done in the area.

Officials with TxDOT have stated that delays are expected since there aren't really any alternative routes.