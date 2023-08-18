TRAFFIC ALERT: Loop 1604 closed in both directions at NW Military until Sunday morning

TxDOT says crews will be putting up beams to build a bridge over Northwest Military Highway.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A major north-side intersection will remain closed until 5 a.m. Sunday as part of the ongoing Loop 1604 Expansion Project, TxDOT officials say.

Drivers are being encouraged to use detours and avoid Loop 1604 at Northwest Military, where the highway is closed in both directions as of Friday night, including turnarounds. You can also use Huebner Road to bypass the closure area altogether.

Otherwise, commuters going through the area on Loop 1604 will have to detour using the Loop 1604 access roads—and likely be stuck in some slow-moving traffic.

TxDOT says crews will be setting beams at the Northwest Military Highway bridge as part of Phase 3 of the expansion project.

>MORE LOCAL NEWS:

>TRENDING ON KENS 5 YOUTUBE:

---

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.