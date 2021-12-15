Rollover crash on the south side leads to man arrested for DWI

Officers say when they arrived located a 2-door car upside down between the main lanes and the access road.

SAN ANTONIO — Man involved in crash causes his vehicle to rollover on the south side early Wednesday morning, according to San Antonio Police.

Police responded to the scene at I-35 and Yarrow Blvd. around 4 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Officers say when they arrived located a 2-door car upside down between the main lanes and the access road, there was also a 39-year-old man in the driver's seat.

The man told officers he was not driving and was in the backseat of the vehicle, however the vehicle involved didn't have any backseats, according to police.

Police said the man appeared to have been drinking and was arrested for a DWI.