You can expect to see closures at Highway 281 and Loop 1604 this weekend. TxDOT will be installing enormous beams to support future flyovers in the area.

Starting at two Saturday morning, Redland Road at 281 will be completely shut down. The westbound to northbound connector from 1604 to 281 will also be closed. The closures are expected to last until 7 p.m.

The detour will take a double left at Gold Canyon Drive, double left at Redland Road, use the Redland Road entrance ramp, take the Stone Oak Parkway exit ramp and the turnaround at US 281.

You can see more on the current and planned closures here.

