SAN ANTONIO — The Texas Department of Transportation released a list of road closures due to construction:
Interstate 10
- Saturday until Sunday between 9 and 12 p.m. Full eastbound mainlane closure at Boerne Stage Road for bridge work.
- DETOUR: Traffic diverted to Ralph Fair Road exit onto frontage road, through Ralph Fair Road intersection then through Boerne Stage Road intersection.
- Saturday until Sunday between 9 and 12 p.m. Full westbound frontage road closure at Boerne Stage Road (including turnaround) for bridgework.
Loop 1604
- Saturday until Monday. Full weekend closure between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m. Full eastbound mainlane closure from the US 281 north exit ramp to the Redland Road entrance ramp for direct connector work.
- DETOUR: Use the US 281 north exit ramp, continue through the US 281 and Gold Canyon Road intersections and use the Gold Canyon Road entrance ramp.
- Saturday until Monday. Full weekend closure between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m. Full westbound mainlane closure from the US 281 north exit ramp to the US 281 entrance ramp for direct connector work.
- DETOUR: Use the US 281 north exit ramp, continue through the US 281 intersection and use the US 281 entrance ramp.
US 281
- Saturday until Monday. Full weekend closure between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m. Full southbound mainlane closure from the Sonterra Boulevard exit ramp to the Donella Drive entrance ramp for direct connector work.
- DETOUR: Take the Sonterra Boulevard exit ramp, continue on the southbound frontage road, continue through the Loop 1604 and Donella Drive intersections and use the Donella Drive entrance ramp.
- Saturday until Monday. Full weekend closure between 2 a.m. until 5 a.m. Full southbound frontage road closure at Loop 1604 for direct connector work.
- DETOUR: Turn right on the westbound frontage road, take the turnaround at Stone Oak Parkway and turn right on the southbound frontage road.