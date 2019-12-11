SAN ANTONIO — Updated at 6:50 a.m.

The San Antonio Police Department has released a list of current road closures:

WB and EB loop 1604 lanes have been shut down from NW Military Highway to Kyle Seale Pkwy

IH 10 and Loop 410 bridges are being shut down

HWY 281 at Loop 1604 both ways are being shut down

TCI reports all the northwest side bridges are iced over (street level)

A KENS 5 crew is on the north side reporting a closure from La Cantera to Babcock Road. TxDOT has shut down part of Loop 1604 for icy roadway conditions.