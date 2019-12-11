SAN ANTONIO — Updated at 6:50 a.m.
The San Antonio Police Department has released a list of current road closures:
- WB and EB loop 1604 lanes have been shut down from NW Military Highway to Kyle Seale Pkwy
- IH 10 and Loop 410 bridges are being shut down
- HWY 281 at Loop 1604 both ways are being shut down
- TCI reports all the northwest side bridges are iced over (street level)
A KENS 5 crew is on the north side reporting a closure from La Cantera to Babcock Road. TxDOT has shut down part of Loop 1604 for icy roadway conditions.