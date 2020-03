SAN ANTONIO — Turn around, don't drown; Bexar County shared its map of road closures Wednesday morning following the severe thunderstorm warning.

As of 7:30 a.m., road closures are as follows:

North San Antonio

Cave Lane near Nacogdoches Road

Maltsberger Lane near Wurzbach Parkway

Vance Jackson Road at Orsinger

Northwest San Antonio

South Hausman Road near Prue Road

Northeast San Antonio

Schertz Road near Wurzbach Parkway

O'Conner Road near Lookout Road

For more information, visit Bexar County Flood's website.