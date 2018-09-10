SAN ANTONIO — Union Pacific will perform maintenance work on the rail at the Thousand Oaks Drive crossing near the I-35 frontage road, beginning at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 9. The work will require the closure of the eastbound lanes from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Union Pacific rail inspectors found a defect in the rail that requires immediate attention, according to a company release. The repairs will help avoid any potential operating or safety issues.

Union Pacific is working with San Antonio city officials to temporarily close the eastbound lanes of Thousand Oaks Drive to allow workers to perform the work safely and quickly.

Union Pacific urges drivers to heed all safety and detour warnings in the area during the course of the day.

Drivers should expect delays in the area.

