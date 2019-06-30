PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur Police are investigating after a Port Arthur woman died after her car drove into a bayou early Sunday morning.

Trimesha Smith, 31, of Port Arthur, was pronounced dead at the Medical Center of Southeast Texas early Sunday morning after she was pulled from a car in a Port Arthur bayou according to Port Arthur Police.

Officers found the car in Alligator Bayou in the 3800 block of Martin Luther King Drive / TX 82 around 1:35 a.m. Sunday, June 30, 2019, Port Arthur Police spokesperson Timothy Dinger said in a release.

Two officers went into the water trying to rescue Smith, but were unable to get her out. Firefighters from the Port Arthur Fire Department arrived on scene and were able to pull her out of the car.

Smith was taken to the Medical Center of Southeast Texas and pronounced dead after multiple lifesaving efforts, police said.

Port Arthur Police said this accident is under investigation by the Field Operations Division, the Advanced Accident Team and the Port Arthur Criminal Investigations Division.

