Plan your commute | Road closure on city's north side to last approximately three months

SAN ANTONIO — The City of San Antonio Public Works Department is wanting drivers to plan ahead for a road closure that will last approximately three months.

Orsinger Lane between Vance Jackson Road and Sleepy Hollow Street will be closed in both directions beginning at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 7.

The roadway will be closed for installation of a new sewer system, excavation of the drainage channel to improve water flow and roadway reconstruction.

The press release says this construction is part of the voter-approved, 2017 Bond Vance Jackson Low Water Crossing improvements project with a budget of $6.3 Million.