One person trapped in I-10 accident on northeast side

SAN ANTONIO — A car crash on the northeast side is causing a traffic backup along the highway. The San Antonio Fire Department responded to the single-car accident around 12:30 p.m. Monday.
According to SAFD, the westbound lanes of I-10 just outside of Loop 1604 near Graytown Road on the south edge of Schertz.
Investigators said a car flipped over and an individual is trapped with possible life-threatening injuries.
Traffic is being diverted off the highway while first responders work to free the victim from the vehicle.
