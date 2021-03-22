x
One person trapped in I-10 accident on northeast side

A car flipped over, trapping one person, outside of Loop 1604 near Graytown Road.
SAN ANTONIO — A car crash on the northeast side is causing a traffic backup along the highway. The San Antonio Fire Department responded to the single-car accident around 12:30 p.m. Monday.

According to SAFD, the westbound lanes of I-10 just outside of Loop 1604 near Graytown Road on the south edge of Schertz.

Investigators said a car flipped over and an individual is trapped with possible life-threatening injuries.

Traffic is being diverted off the highway while first responders work to free the victim from the vehicle.

This is a developing story. Check back with KENS 5 for more updates.

