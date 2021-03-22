One person trapped in I-10 accident on northeast side

A car flipped over, trapping one person, outside of Loop 1604 near Graytown Road.

SAN ANTONIO — A car crash on the northeast side is causing a traffic backup along the highway. The San Antonio Fire Department responded to the single-car accident around 12:30 p.m. Monday.

According to SAFD, the westbound lanes of I-10 just outside of Loop 1604 near Graytown Road on the south edge of Schertz.

Investigators said a car flipped over and an individual is trapped with possible life-threatening injuries.

The accident I previously mentioned has really slowed down traffic on I-10 west with travel time from Weir Road to Foster Road more than 100 mintues. That is only a little more than 10 miles. #KENS5Eyewitness pic.twitter.com/DmJ362L2Tr — Andrew Blake Wilson (@AndrewWilsonWX) March 22, 2021

Traffic is being diverted off the highway while first responders work to free the victim from the vehicle.