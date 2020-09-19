The crash took place at 52nd and Clover, three teens were tragically killed and two survived.

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that took the lives of three teenagers in the early morning hours of Saturday.

At 2:55 a.m. on Saturday, the Odessa Police Department and the Odessa Fire Rescue responded to a call on 52nd St. and Clover in reference to a major crash.

Upon arrival, investigators discovered that a gray GMC Terrain operated by 19-year-old Andrew Nading was traveling eastbound in the 1400 block of E. 52nd St.

19-year-old Benjamin Luna was Nading's passenger.

Investigators also discovered that a white Ford F-150 operated by 19-year-old Kaenan Garms had run a stop sign before striking the GMC while traveling northbound in the 5100 block of Clover.

Garms was traveling with 18-year-old D'Morriyion Breaux and 18-year-old Evan Hill.

Kaenan Garms and Evan Hill were pronounced deceased at the scene.

Andrew Nading was transported to a local hospital and was later pronounced deceased by medical personnel.

Breaux and Luna were transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

There were no other reports of any other injuries.

Investigators have determined that alcohol was a possible contributing factor in this accident.

Investigators are continuing to look into this incident.