New TxDOT ten-year plan includes $2.5 billion for San Antonio roads

The state's allocation is among the largest in San Antonio's history. Most of the cash will help turn a portion of I-35 into a double-decker highway.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — The Texas Transportation Commission allocated nearly $2.5 billion for San Antonio-area roads in its latest ten-year plan.

Commissioners earmarked nearly $500 million more for projects in San Antonio's district this year, after Congress approved a massive infrastructure package.

The Texas Department of Transportation will spend most of the money held for Bexar County expanding I-35 between I-410 and Windcrest. Engineers expect to finish the Bexar County portion of this project by 2027.

Eventually, the interstate will expand through Guadalupe and Comal counties.

The money will also fund expansion of FM-1516 in Converse, from I-10 to Judson High School. Workers will add a travel lane in each direction and improve drainage.

"It's really busy compared to the past," said Navnith Prasad, who lives along the road. "Extra lanes, I think, would help for daily commuters."

Texas aims to spend $85 billion in the next decade on roads and bridges through its Unified Transportation Program. TxDOT's plan does not include cash for mass transit, though the department recently asked the federal government to pay for passenger rail expansion around San Antonio.

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.