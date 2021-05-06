HCSO: Woman killed, others hurt when driver intentionally hit crowd outside Tex-Mex restaurant

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Sheriff’s deputies responded to a deadly auto-pedestrian incident that happened during an altercation outside a restaurant early Thursday.
It was reported at a Tex-Mex establishment on N. Mason at the Katy Freeway around 1 a.m.
KHOU 11's Michelle Choi reported that a fight inside the restaurant allegedly carried over into the parking lot. Investigators believe a man in a car intentionally struck several people and then left the scene before later returning.
That man, who is in his 20s, has now been arrested. His name has not been released.
One woman, age 35, was taken to the hospital by Life Flight but later died.
At least five people were hit in the incident, including two others who were also taken to the hospital. One of them is undergoing surgery.
"And all of a sudden we're going home, an altercation happened, and we're like hey break it up, and it's just one of those things you try to do a good thing, and why? I don't understand, it's pretty sad," said witness Jimmy Hernandez.
Investigators hope surveillance cameras captured the incident on video.