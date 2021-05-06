HCSO: Woman killed, others hurt when driver intentionally hit crowd outside Tex-Mex restaurant

The driver initially left the scene but later returned, deputies said.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Sheriff’s deputies responded to a deadly auto-pedestrian incident that happened during an altercation outside a restaurant early Thursday.

It was reported at a Tex-Mex establishment on N. Mason at the Katy Freeway around 1 a.m.

KHOU 11's Michelle Choi reported that a fight inside the restaurant allegedly carried over into the parking lot. Investigators believe a man in a car intentionally struck several people and then left the scene before later returning.

That man, who is in his 20s, has now been arrested. His name has not been released.

One woman, age 35, was taken to the hospital by Life Flight but later died.

At least five people were hit in the incident, including two others who were also taken to the hospital. One of them is undergoing surgery.

“Senseless” that’s what one witness said after @HCSOTexas says a driver INTENTIONALLY plowed his car into a group after a fight broke out in a Tex-Mex bar parking lot in W. Harris Co.

35 YO woman died, 2 others in hospital, several others treated @ scene. @KHOU #HTownRush pic.twitter.com/tZfb7X6QCr — Michelle Choi (@MichelleKHOU) May 6, 2021