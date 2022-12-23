Four people dead, 46 vehicles involved in crash on Ohio Turnpike across Sandusky, Erie counties; crews on scene

Recovery efforts are underway after a fatal crash involving dozens of vehicles closed a portion of the Ohio Turnpike in both directions Friday afternoon.

SANDUSKY COUNTY, Ohio — Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers, turnpike personnel and first responders from several agencies remain on the scene hours after a multi-vehicle crash on the Ohio Turnpike left four dead and many injured Friday afternoon.

The crash happened eastbound between State Route 53 and State Route 4 in Sandusky County and eventually stretched into Erie County.

Forty-six vehicles were involved in the crash, according to OSHP Sgt. Ryan Purpura. At least three of the four victims were in different vehicles, and none of their identities have been released.

The exact number of injuries has not yet been determined. The crash is still under investigation, Purpura said.

As of 11:25 p.m., westbound lanes of traffic between exit 118 (US 250) & exit 91 (SR 53) have been reopened. Eastbound lanes are still closed and eastbound traffic is being diverted off at exit 91 at State Route 53.

Weather factored into the crash, OSHP confirmed. Everyone involved in the crash has been bussed to a facility to stay warm in the frigid temperatures.

The rescue effort has continued through white-out conditions. OSHP said just after 9 p.m. that 15 commercial vehicles were still being cleared from the roadway

The Sandusky County Sheriff confirmed that a mutual aid request for extraction resources was issued to Toledo Fire & Rescue Department. As of Friday evening, several TFRD crews are on the scene assisting with the crash and recovery efforts, as well as numerous departments from across the region.

(December 23, 2022): TFRD extrication resources are assisting in Sandusky Co with a multiple vehicle accident on the Ohio Turnpike near mile post 118. #toledofire #mutalaid pic.twitter.com/Cou4WafNL8 — Toledo Fire & Rescue (@ToledoFire) December 23, 2022