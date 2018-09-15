As of 3:00 p.m. Sunday, more than 20 streets have been closed across Bexar County as rain makes its way through South and Central Texas.

The county listed the closures on the Bexar Flood website, which tracks current flood information and emergency road closures.

According to the KENS 5 weather team, most of Bexar County should expect one to three inches of rain but there could be pockets that get up to five inches.

To view the full updated list of closures, click here.

San Antonio streets flood easily, so don't enter an area of standing water on the roadway. Turn around, don't drown!

