A spokesperson said the man stepped on the platform with a dog leash tied to him, and his dog inside the train. He wasn't able to free himself before the train moved

DUNN LORING, Va. — A man is dead after he was dragged by a Metro train Wednesday afternoon. Metro officials said the incident happened after the man's dog leash got caught in the door of a train.

Officials say Metro's Rail Operations Control Center and Metro Transit Police initially received a report of a person hit by a train at the Dunn Loring Station in Fairfax County around 1:30 p.m. After reviewing the surveillance video, they realized the man had actually been dragged by the train.

According to Metro authorities, the video shows the man stepping onto the platform with the leash tied around him, leaving the dog inside the car. He was unable to free himself before the train started moving, dragging him off the platform and onto the track.

A spokesperson for WMATA said it happened about 450 feet from the operator's cab and that the train operator performed two safe door checks before moving the train.

The man was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries. Police have not yet released his name.

Metro's watchdog, the Washington Metrorail Safety Commission says an investigation is underway into the deadly incident.

The WMSC is aware of a safety event in the area of Dunn Loring Station. An investigation is underway in accordance with the WMSC Program Standard. https://t.co/MyVKkQWlVp — Washington Metrorail Safety Commission (@MetrorailSafety) February 15, 2023

A spokesperson for WMATA told WUSA9, that the train involved belongs to their 7000-series fleet. These trains were pulled after defects were found in several of the railcars following a 2021 derailment, but were returned October of 2022.

Rail service was suspended for approximately 90 minutes between Vienna and West Falls Church, and shuttle bus service was established. Orange and Silver line trains were single-tracking between Ballston and Clarendon with delays in both directions but have since returned to normal service.

Officials said the man's dog, with no identification tags, does not appear to be a service dog and is in police care. Metro's policy indicates that only service animals can ride on Metro, if they are a pet, they must be transported in secure containers.