Bicyclist hit by SUV involved in crash on northwest side

SAN ANTONIO — A man riding a bicycle on the northwest side was hit by an SUV that collided with a pickup truck Thursday morning on Bandera Road, north of Loop 410. The victim, who is believed to be in his mid-40s, was taken to the hospital in critical condition – but police said it doesn't appear that he has any life-threatening injuries.

The two drivers collided on the northwest side at the intersection of Bandera Road and Guilbeau Road around 10:30 a.m. The driver of a Ford Expedition was turning southbound was knocked out of the lane and hit the bicyclist who was nearby on a sidewalk, police said. Investigators with the San Antonio Police Department said the other vehicle appeared to be turning in the opposite direction at the same time.

"The driver of the Expedition was displaying some erratic behavior," an official with SAPD told KENS 5. "We didn't smell any intoxicants on him, but due to his erratic behavior, he was going to be tested... to determine if it was an accident or if there was a criminal offense or not."

That driver was handcuffed because he appeared to be stuffing grass in the gas tank, police said. Investigators said it's possible the Expedition driver may have been experiencing a mental health crisis.

It's unknown who caused the crash, police said, but there were no other injuries.