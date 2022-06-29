Major accident on Highway 16 at SW Loop 410; find alternate route if possible

Authorities say that both the northbound and southbound lanes of Highway 16 are shut down due to a major accident.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is asking people to avoid the area of Highway 16 at SW Loop 410.

Authorities say that both the northbound and southbound lanes of Highway 16 are shut down due to a major accident.

Police are asking drivers to find an alternate route if possible on this Wednesday morning commute.

The Texas Department of Transportation reported that one person was killed in the crash. It involved an 18-wheeler and a motorcyclist.

Authorities later told KENS 5 the motorcyclist was a 41-year-old man. It appears he was trying to beat a red light when an 18-wheeler turning left crashed into the motorcyclist, killing him.