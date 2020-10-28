Loop 1604 crash still causing backup

The accident happened along the northeast side overnight and left a concrete median destroyed, causing the road to be blocked.

SAN ANTONIO — As of 8:00 a.m. Wednesday, Loop 1604 was still closed on the city's northeast side due to an 18-wheeler accident.

The crash happened along Loop 1604 East between Green Mountain Road and Nacogdoches Road around 2:45 a.m.

Police found a big rig had jackknifed into a median and a small car crashed into the debris from the wreck.

According to the San Antonio Police Department, rainy conditions caused the truck driver to lose control.

No injuries were reported. Crews had hoped to have the scene clear by 6 a.m., but the challenge is trying to clear up the 20,000+ pounds of concrete median scattered across the highway.

Clean up crews are using specialized machinery to remove it.