SAN ANTONIO — The Texas Department of Transportation released a list of maintenance lane closures taking place between Sunday and Friday:

Sunday, November 3

• I-35, both directions between Division Avenue and West Southcross Boulevard, 5 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Crews with CPS Energy will have a rolling lane closure for crossing wire. Traffic will be stopped periodically to cross over.

• I-410, both directions between Southton Road and Espada Road, 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Crews with CPS Energy will have a rolling lane closure for removing a conductor. Traffic will be stopped periodically to cross over.

• Loop 1604, both directions between US 181 to Stuart Road, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Crews with CPS Energy will have a rolling lane closure for crossing wire.

• Westbound US 87 between I-10 and Rigsby, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Crews will close the right lane for fiber work.

• US 90, both directions at I-410 and I-35 interchanges, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Monday morning). Crews will close the right lane for core sample work.

Monday, November 4

• Eastbound US 90 frontage road between Pue Road and Medio Creek, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Crews with SAWS will close the right lane for water main work.

• Eastbound Loop 1604 frontage road between Lockhill Selma and Via Shavano, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Tuesday morning). Crews with CPS Energy will close the right lane for switch work.

• US 90, both directions at I-410 and I-35 interchanges, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Tuesday morning). Crews will close the right lane for core sample work.

Tuesday, November 5

• Eastbound US 90 frontage road between Pue Road and Medio Creek, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Crews with SAWS will close the right lane for water main work.

• US 90, both directions at I-410 and I-35 interchanges, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Wednesday morning). Crews will close the right lane for core sample work.

Wednesday, November 6

• Eastbound US 90 frontage road between Pue Road and Medio Creek, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Crews with SAWS will close the right lane for water main work.

• US 90, both directions at I-410 and I-35 interchanges, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Thursday morning). Crews will close the right lane for core sample work.

Thursday, November 7

• Eastbound US 90 frontage road between Pue Road and Medio Creek, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Crews with SAWS will close the right lane for water main work.

• US 90, both directions at I-410 and I-35 interchanges, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Friday morning). Crews will close the right lane for core sample work.

Friday, November 8

• Eastbound US 90 frontage road between Pue Road and Medio Creek, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Crews with SAWS will close the right lane for water main work.

