Kendall County officials asking residents to stay off roadways

KENDALL COUNTY, Texas — Officials in Kendall County are still asking residents to stay off the roads, even if it seems safe.

Kendall County Emergency Management said there are several stranded vehicles on 1376 near the Gillespie/Kendall county line. They also said 1888 is closed from 1376 to Blanco due to a couple of 18-wheelers across the roadway.

Officials said there have been a lot of reports about trees in across roadways and streets.

As the day goes on, they warn that road conditions will continue to deteriorate and are not safe. Slight drizzle and sleet are moving across the county and sidewalks and driveways are still icy.