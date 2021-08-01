Interstate 10 in Boerne will close over the weekend for bridge demolition

The work is scheduled to start on Friday at 9 p.m. and is expected to be completed by 5 a.m. on Monday.

BOERNE, Texas — Both directions of Interstate 10 from SH 46 to Scenic Loop Road will be closed over the weekend as Kendall County crews demolish the US 87 bridge.

The Texas Department of Transportation says in order for crews to safely remove the bridge, they will need approximately 56 hours of continuous full main lane closures of both eastbound and westbound I-10 in Boerne.

The work is scheduled to start on Friday at 9 p.m. and is expected to be completed by 5 a.m. on Monday, August 23, if the weather permits.

The following information is posted on TxDOT's website:

Westbound traffic | The westbound main lanes will be removed at exit 542 Business US 87 and will be directed along the westbound frontage road to the next available entrance ramp prior to SH 46.

Northbound traffic on Scenic Loop Rd. will be detoured to Balcones Creek intersection.

Southbound traffic on Scenic Loop Rd. will be detoured to the SH 46 intersection.

Southbound Main Street, Business US 87 traffic will be directed to turn right onto the westbound frontage road to the SH 46 intersection.

These closures are part of scheduled work on the I-10 Kendall Extension project. The project includes frontage road and overpass improvements along I-10 from SH 46 to Fair Oaks Parkway in Kendall County.

🚧THIS WEEKEND🚧 (8/20 9PM - 8/23 5AM) - FULL CLOSURE of I-10 in Boerne from SH 46 to Scenic Loop Rd. for bridge demolition. Expect delays.



Learn more here: https://t.co/jJ4XfpvQXW pic.twitter.com/ObPamUcjPB — TxDOT San Antonio (@TxDOTSanAntonio) August 18, 2021

More information about the project can be found here.