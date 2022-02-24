Watch out for ice on overpasses, bridges

Icing on the road is likely to happen over the Edwards Plateau, the Hill Country and the I-35 corridor between San Antonio and Austin.

SAN ANTONIO — The city's Transportation Department is asking you to drive carefully because there could be ice on some elevated surfaces. The Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until noon on Thursday.

We saw freezing rain on Wednesday, which may cause some bridges and overpasses to freeze over in northern Bexar County.

So far, the Texas Department of Transportation (TXDOT) has not made any announcement that they would be closing any flyovers.

TXDOT began pretreating roads on Wednesday morning ahead of the severe winter weather.

If you do see those crews out on Thursday, be sure to give them plenty of space and slow down.

The City of San Antonio says the icing on roadways is most likely to happen over the Edwards Plateau, the Hill Country and the I-35 corridor between San Antonio and Austin.

If you're heading in that direction, please use caution.

Make sure there is some distance between you and the car in front of you and take it slow.