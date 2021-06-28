Pavement on I-5 buckles in extreme Seattle heat

Heat expands the pavement, which can cause it to heave up and buckle, according to WSDOT.

SEATTLE — The pavement on Interstate 5 buckled in several places in the heat on Monday forcing lane closures.

Crews with the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) responded to buckling on southbound I-5 near Northeast 130th Street in Seattle as well as a panel that needed to be fixed at Northeast 145th Street. The panels have been repaired, and southbound lanes have reopened.

On northbound I-5, a panel buckled at Northeast 155th Street, Northeast 175th Street and Northeast 195th Street in Shoreline. At 195th Street, the two center lanes are blocked, and the HOV lane is also open to all traffic.

“Heat expands the concrete. They push up against each other, heave up and create a large bump,” said Morgan Balogh with WSDOT.

WSDOT expected the repairs will take the majority of the Monday evening commute. Drivers should expect "large backups" and were urged to take alternate routes or delay their trips. WDOT recommended southbound drivers take State Route 99 and northbound drivers take either Interstate 405 or SR 99.

And here we go.. We have some buckled pavement on southbound I-5 at NE 130th St. Two right lanes are currently blocked. IRT is on scene. Please remember to move over, give us space, and slow down! pic.twitter.com/WYrHAomnqi — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) June 28, 2021

The buckling comes after three consecutive days of temperatures over 100 degrees, two of which set all-time records.

Seattle hit 108 degrees on Monday, which broke the all-time high record of 104 degrees that was set Sunday.