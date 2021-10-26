I-35 shutdown on northeast side due to overturned 18-wheeler that lost its load

SAN ANTONIO — Traffic on the east side is at a standstill due to an overturned 18-wheeler. The rollover was reported at 5:44 a.m. and all lanes going northbound towards Austin are shut down.
The closure is from Starlight/Thousand Oaks (exit 167) and Weidner Road (exit 168) and traffic is backed up to I-410/TX-368-LOOP (exit 166).
Authorities said an 18-wheeler lost its load and to expect heavy delays as it will likely take several hours until the scene is cleared.
There is heavy traffic in the southbound lanes due to on-looker delays.
