I-35 shutdown on northeast side due to overturned 18-wheeler that lost its load

SAN ANTONIO — Traffic on the east side is at a standstill due to an overturned 18-wheeler. The rollover was reported at 5:44 a.m. and all lanes going northbound towards Austin are shut down.

The closure is from Starlight/Thousand Oaks (exit 167) and Weidner Road (exit 168) and traffic is backed up to I-410/TX-368-LOOP (exit 166).

Authorities said an 18-wheeler lost its load and to expect heavy delays as it will likely take several hours until the scene is cleared.

I-35 northbound at Weidner is STILL closed because of an overturned 18-wheeler. 410 eastbound traffic heading toward I-35 is also really backed up! @KENS5 pic.twitter.com/qbqrV0N7qu — Stacia Willson (@StaciaWillson) October 26, 2021

There is heavy traffic in the southbound lanes due to on-looker delays.