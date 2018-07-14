UPDATE: TxDOT reports that as of 11:00 a.m. Sunday morning, the project finished ahead of schedule and all lanes of I-35 are reopened.

Original story on the construction is below:

------

Interstate Highway 35 will be closed this weekend just north of Schertz as crews will be taking down a bridge at FM 1103.

Construction starts on Saturday at 9 p.m. and goes until Sunday at 3 p.m. Drivers will have to use frontage roads to get around.

“The project entails widening the bridge there at 1103, quite a bit of traffic on 35, but it is necessary for us to have this closure so we can take care of this,” said Laura Lopez with TxDOT, who noted that the $7.2 million project has been in the works for a year. “We already have the westbound portion completed. The eastbound will start immediately after the demolition and that portion will be completed in early 2019.”

TxDOT is reminding drivers to pay attention to signage in the area and to be extra careful while driving through the work zone.

© 2018 KENS