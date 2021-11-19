I-35 closure: Expect southbound lane closure in this section of New Braunfels

Traffic will be routed to use the southbound frontage road, TxDOT says.

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation tweeted that Friday and Saturday, expect a road closure in New Braunfels.

Between 9 p.m. and 7 a.m. both days, there will be full southbound main lane closures at Conrads Lane for beam installation work.

Traffic will be routed to use the southbound frontage road, TxDOT says.

See their tweet here:

🚧I-35 UPCOMING CLOSURE🚧 TONIGHT (11/19) and Saturday (11/20) 9PM to 7AM - Full southbound mainlane closure at Conrads Lane for beam installation work. DETOUR: Traffic will be routed to use the southbound frontage road. #My35 #ComalCounty pic.twitter.com/H7J3PAAc8I — TxDOT San Antonio (@TxDOTSanAntonio) November 19, 2021

As for closures in San Antonio, the main lanes of eastbound and westbound US 90 from Callaghan Road to West Military Drive will remain closed for the majority of Friday after a deadly crash took place.

The San Antonio Police Department said they are working with the Texas Department of Transportation to repair damage caused to an overhead sign.

They are asking drivers to find an alternate route.