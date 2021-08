Traffic is being diverted to the access road so TxDOT asks that drivers find alternate routes.

SAN ANTONIO — The Texas Department of Transportation announced that the westbound lanes of I-10 at Ranger Creek and Ranger Creek Road in Boerne will be closed due to accident repairs following a fatal crash that happened Monday morning.

TxDOT said the interstate could be closed for several hours so the appropriate repairs can be made to the bridge and guardrail.