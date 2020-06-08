I-10 shut down due to several accidents

Police are warning drivers to expect delays near exit 609.

SEGUIN, Texas — Traffic on the east side of San Antonio, in Seguin, is at a standstill while emergency crews respond to several accidents.

According to the Seguin Police Department, the westbound lanes of I-10 near exit 609 (Austin Street) are shut down. I-10 intersects with Highway 123 overpass to the east of the congested area.

Traffic alert: IH-10 westbound at the 609 is shut down due to several accidents. Expect delays. — Seguin Police Dept. (@SPDTX) August 6, 2020

Police tweeted about the accidents around 10:40 a.m. Thursday - letting people know to expect delays. A check of traffic in that area also shows delays going eastbound on I-10 near U.S. Highway 46.

Terry Nichols, Seguin Police Department's Police Chief, said there was a 5-vehicle accident going eastbound at exit 612 (U.S. Highway 90), followed up by two other 2-vehicle crashes.

"Lanes are opening up but expect delays," Chief Nichols said.