FM 725 is also closed while crews work to clear the scene.

SEGUIN, Texas — Thursday morning commuters are finding I-10 is shut down in both directions because of a vehicle fire. The Seguin Police Department is asking you avoid the area.

Both eastbound and westbound lanes at Mile Marker 604, as well as FM 725 North, are closed. The incident was reported at 7:19 a.m.

Police said you should find an alternate route. There's no word on when the highway will reopen.