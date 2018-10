I-10 East will be going from four lanes to six.

Construction on the $100 million project began Monday.

Crews will be working to widen Interstate 10 East from four lanes to six lanes between 410 and Loop 1604 on San Antonio's east side.

Construction is expected to take three years to complete.

NEW PROJECT ALERT: Drivers in #SanAntonio's East Side are bound for some travel relief with a new project starting next week that will be expanding I-10 bertween I-410 and Loop 1604. Check out our hot-off-the-press blog post for details! https://t.co/NulkxXIez9 pic.twitter.com/4ifkqn3ZQw — TxDOT San Antonio (@TxDOTSanAntonio) September 28, 2018

