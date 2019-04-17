Eastbound traffic on I-10 was being diverted after a major accident near Luling. The crash involved multiple big rigs and other vehicles. It happened on 1-10 outside of Luling. That's about an hour and a half north east of San Antonio.

You can see the trailer of a Walmart truck torn open. Another tractor trailer looked nearly destroyed. The main lanes of I-10 East near Luling were closed as of 3:30 p.m.

A KENS 5 viewer said the first responders had to use the jaws of life to rescue at least one driver involved.

We’re still working to confirm what exactly caused the accident and if anyone was injured.