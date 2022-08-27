Police said the driver hit the wall several times before the vehicle flew off the overpass.

HOUSTON — Houston Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened Friday night in north Houston.

The crash happened on the eastbound Beltway 8 interchange near the North Freeway just after 11 p.m.

Police said a man in a black Mercedes-Benz was going south on the North Freeway at a high rate of speed. The man then got onto the eastbound Beltway 8 ramp, hitting the wall several times before the vehicle eventually went over the wall and landed on the Imperial Valley Drive exit.

Officials said the man was pronounced dead at the scene and that he was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.