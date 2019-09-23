SAN ANTONIO — The Texas Department of Transportation is looking to expand Loop 1604 from a four-lane expressway to a 10-lane expressway.

TxDOT is hosting a proposal meeting Tuesday, at the Redland Oaks Community Church, between and 5 and 7 p.m.

The organization will host a second meeting Wednesday, in the Brandeis High School cafeteria, between 5 and 7 p.m.

The layout of auxiliary lanes and entrance and exit ramps would be changed and the cloverleaf connectors at I-10 would be removed, TxDOT says.

The project would also include accommodations for bicyclists, pedestrians, water quality protection and other highway features. TxDOT also says it will not include any toll components.

If you are interested in attending the proposed expansion meeting, or want to read more about the project, you can visit TxDOT's website.

