SAN ANTONIO — Repair work on eastbound Highway 90 near Hunt Lane is set to be completed Friday afternoon, ahead of schedule, according to SAWS.

The work started earlier this week to make repairs on a sewer line beneath the highway.

The work was expected to go through the Memorial Day weekend, but on Friday, SAWS says eastbound Highway 90 will be open by the afternoon commute.

SAWS announced the update in a Facebook post: