Highway 281 and Loop 1604 flyovers set to open weekend of August 15

The new flyover ramps will offer a direct route to the southbound mainlanes of Highway 281 to the eastbound and westbound mainlanes of Loop 1604.

SAN ANTONIO — New flyovers at the busy intersection of Highway 281 and Loop 1604 are set to open the weekend of August 15.

The new flyover ramps will offer a direct route to the southbound mainlanes of Highway 281 to the eastbound and westbound mainlanes of Loop 1604, the Texas Department of Transportation said. That adds two more flyovers for a total of six completed flyovers at that intersection.

The remaining two ramps, connecting Loop 1604 to northbound Highway 281, are scheduled to open by the end of 2021, TXDoT said.

“The opening of the new flyover ramps marks a major milestone of the US-281 expansion project,” said TxDOT District Engineer Mario Jorge. “We are excited to share this milestone with the community as we move forward with our initiative to reduce travel delays on the most congested corridor in the San Antonio area.”

This project is part of a larger expansion of Highway 281, which is moving in two segments. The first segment, which includes improvements from Loop 1604 to Stone Oak Parkway, began construction in 2017 and is on schedule for completion in 2021. Segment two, from Stone Oak Parkway to Borgfeld Drive, began construction in 2019 and is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2023.

Other improvements along the project corridor include: