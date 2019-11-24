SAN ANTONIO — A new crosswalk on San Antonio's southeast side has been giving residents headaches and car trouble, but TxDOT officials have now taken action after KENS 5 reported on the issues.

It was a small, 6-inch raised island in the center of a seven-lane road near the corner of Royal Gate Drive and West Military Drive that residents were calling a "hidden danger." The project, spearheaded by VIA with TxDOT's approval, is meant to help get people to a nearby bus stop from the other side of the busy road.

Frank Montanez, a southwest-side resident, emailed both TxDOT and KENS 5, hoping to bring attention, and changes, to the seemingly hidden crosswalk that commuters were driving into.

"It was not well-lit at night," he said. "There were no indicators or barrels or anything, and a lot of drivers were striking the crosswalk."

Montanez had taken photos of those drivers who hit the crosswalk, popping tires and busing some oil pans.

But this weekend brought a different sight, and a different tone for the San Antonian.

"I do like what TxDOT did; it's a huge improvement," he said.

The center of the crosswalk that was previously covered in oil and debris is now coated with sand, its edges re-painted so drivers could more easily distinguish it and the island marked with barrels and barrier poles.

"Hopefully," Montanez said, "it makes an improvement. It's a dramatic improvement."

