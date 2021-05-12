GasBuddy: 83% of DC gas stations are out of gas

Data shows 34% of Virginia gas stations, 32% of Maryland stations and 6% of West Virginia gas stations say they have run out of fuel.

VIRGINIA, USA — The DMV has been hit particularly hard by the ongoing gas shortage concerns, following a cyberattack over the weekend on the Colonial Pipeline. New data released by GasBuddy Sunday morning showed that just over 80% of D.C.'s gas stations were out of gas, while 34% of Virginia gas stations also reported shortages.

Patrick De Haan, a senior petroleum analyst at GasBuddy, is tracking outages up and down the East Coast. Virginia has 34% of stations reporting gas shortages and Maryland stations are reporting 32% are out of gas, which is a slight decrease from numbers reported Saturday. Meanwhile, 83% of D.C. stations are out of gas, this reflects a 2% increase since Saturday.

North Carolina, Georgia and South Carolina have also been significantly affected with 59%, 44% and 49% of stations reporting no gas, respectively, Sunday morning. Those numbers have also decreased a few percentages since Saturday.

According to De Haan, Saturday U.S. gasoline demand fell 14.9% from the Saturday prior, as Americans shifted fill-ups to earlier in the week. Overall, this week's demand rose 0.63% from the prior week, which De Haan says is a "NEW weekly pandemic high."

The Colonial Pipeline, which runs from Texas through Virginia and Maryland to New Jersey, delivers roughly 45% of the fuel consumed on the U.S. East Coast. The company said Thursday afternoon restarted the entire pipeline system.

"Product delivery has commenced to all markets we serve," Colonial Pipeline tweeted.

Expecting most to see improvement later today. Gas outages by state, 9am CT, chg since last update:

AL 8% +1%

DC 83% +2%

DE 2% N/C

FL 21% N/C

GA 44% -1%

KY 2% -N/C

LA 0% -1%

MD 32% -2%

MS 6% N/C

NC 59% -5%

NJ 1% N/C

SC 49% -2%

TN 28% +1%

TX 0% N/C

VA 34% -1%

WV 6% N/C — Patrick De Haan ⛽️📊 (@GasBuddyGuy) May 16, 2021

Gov. Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency in Virginia Tuesday to address gasoline supply disruptions throughout the Commonwealth.

“This emergency declaration will help the Commonwealth prepare for any potential supply shortages and ensure Virginia motorists have access to fuel as we respond to this evolving situation,” Northam said in a release.

Gov. Larry Hogan authorized Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) to "take emergency measures" to respond to the fuel crisis.

"It is important for Marylanders to know that the supply chain is still working—albeit more slowly than usual—and there is no need for panic buying," Hogan said. "While the operators of the pipeline anticipate that the disruption is likely to be short-term, we continue to prepare for all contingencies as part of our statewide response.”

Where is gas available in my area?

Anyone who needs to get gas can use this Gas Buddy Tracker to find out where any shortages are. Just search for your zip code, and it will list which stations have fuel.

The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline has jumped 6 cents over the past two weeks, to $3.02 per gallon, which is $1.05 higher than it was a year ago. Those year-ago numbers are skewed somewhat because the nation was going into lockdown due to the pandemic.

According to AAA, the average cost per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline Tuesday was $2.87. They say the national average was $2.98.

How can I prepare to save my gas?

Here are a few tips to how you can preserve your gas to reduce going on a quest to fill up your tank: