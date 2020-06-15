Man, dog ejected from vehicle into water off Galveston Causeway; 2 other men critically injured in crash

Three men in their 20s and a dog were in the Jeep when it struck a guardrail on the Galveston Causeway.

GALVESTON, Texas — Two men were taken to area hospitals with critical injuries and crews continue to search for a third man who was ejected from a Jeep in a crash on the Galveston Causeway on Sunday night.

Around 8:15 p.m., police said three men in their 20s and a dog were in a Jeep when it crashed into a guard rail in the northbound lanes of I-45, near the Tiki Island Exit.

Two of the men were taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A dog and the third passenger were ejected through the soft-top roof of the vehicle and landed in the water, police said. Boaters were able to rescue the dog but the third passenger has not been found.

Police said it's unclear who was driving the vehicle and it's also unclear if anyone was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Several agencies are assisting in the search for the missing man.

According to Houston TranStar, three vehicles were involved in the crash and all outbound I-45 lanes were closed, causing major traffic issues. Vehicles were seen getting by the scene at very low speeds on the left shoulder of the four-lane highway.

