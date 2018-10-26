SAN ANTONIO — The Texas Department of Transportation says that upcoming construction on the direct connectors on the northbound and southbound directions of Hwy 281 at Loop 1604 will require "full closures" of the roads.

The closures are expected to start Saturday, October 27 at 2 AM; roads should reopen by Monday, October 29 at 5 AM, TxDOT San Antonio says.

281 southbound mainlanes will close from the Sonterra Blvd. exit ramp to the Donella exit ramp. TxDOT says that traffic will detour off of 281 southbound using the Sonterra Blvd. exit ramp, driving along the frontage road, and re-entering 281 at the Donella entrance ramp.

281 northbound will close from the Frontage Road exit ramp to the Sonterra entrance ramp. TxDOT says that traffic will detour by taking the Frontage Road exit ramp, taking a right onto the eastbound 1604 frontage road.

TxDOT says that off-duty police will be in the area to assist with traffic control as needed.

Visit TxDOT San Antonio's website for more information.

