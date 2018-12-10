On Friday, the Alamo Regional Mobility Authority broke ground on Evans Road expansion work. Meanwhile, the Texas Department of Transportation prepared drivers for traffic switches and diversions to happen this weekend.

Shovels in dirt marked the start on Phase 1 of the Evans Road expansion running from Bulverde Road to TPC Parkway. Planners hope that expanding the road from two lanes to four will ease congestion created after years of development and growth in the area, with more on the way.

The area is already seeing major work by the TxDOT, which marks a milestone this weekend in its 281 expansion project.

Drivers should expect diversions and switches from the main highway to the frontage roads along 281. Follow detours and drive slowly around work crews.

For more information on the work, you can visit the TxDOT’s official website here.

