Eastbound Loop 1604 at Gold Canyon closed after crash

The southbound US 281 ramp to Loop 1604 and the Gold Canyon bridge over Loop 1604 are also closed.

SAN ANTONIO — A crash on the north side is creating traffic issues for drivers.

Eastbound Loop 1604 at Gold Canyon Road is closed as of 2:30 p.m. on Thursday due a crash that happened earlier in the day. KENS 5 has requested more details surrounding that crash.

TxDOT is currently at the scene and said they will open the roads when it's safe to do so.

People who live in the area got a "Public Safety Alert" letting them know about the traffic delays.

See the TxDOT tweet here: