SAN ANTONIO — Officials with the San Antonio Fire Department have confirmed that a driver was ejected from their vehicle and killed in a rollover accident on I-10.

The incident occurred shortly after 5 p.m. Officials have yet to determine what caused the driver to lose control near the Fresno Ave. on the eastbound side of the interstate.

Emergency crews have shut down that side of I-10 and diverted traffic onto the frontage road. Traffic is at a standstill for several miles, stretching as far back as Boerne. Some drivers reported to KENS 5 that they were at risk of running out of fuel as they waited in the congestion.

