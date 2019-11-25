HIGH POINT, N.C. — A woman accused of running over a High Point couple because she couldn’t see them walking has turned herself in to police.

Dana Dollaeye is charged with Misdemeanor Death by Motor Vehicle in the death of 80-year-old, Ronald Adams.

High Point Police said Dollaeye also hit Ronald’s wife, 78-year-old, Miriam Adams.

According to a police report, the accident happened shortly before 8 a.m. on Dover Place on November 21. Police say Ronald and Miriam Adams were walking in the northbound lane of traffic when a car hit them from behind.

The police report says the driver, Dana Dollaeye, did not see them because she didn't defrost her windshield before she started driving. Police say Dollaeye pulled over and called 911 after she hit the couple.

"We saw the fire trucks out our back down across the yard. Then I heard a little bit of noise and went to the front and saw the ambulance leave," said neighbor Linda Teague.

"I checked with a neighbor on whose yard they were congregated, and she said that the accident had happened and that they had carried them both to the hospital," added Teague.

Teague said seeing Ronald Adams, who was a reverend, walking with his wife in the neighborhood very early in the morning was routine.

"They were just a part of the neighborhood. You look for them every morning, carrying an umbrella or dodging snow, you could about set your watch for them, walking up and down the street," she said.

Officers say the couple was taken to the hospital. Miriam Adams was treated and released, and Ronald Adams was admitted to the ICU at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. Police said Adams later died from his injuries on November 23.

Police charged Dollaeye on the scene with Careless Driving but she’s now charged with Misdemeanor Death by Motor Vehicle.

She was released on a $10,000 unsecured bond. She’ll appear in court on January 3, 2020.

A family member told WFMY Adams was a long-time preacher in the northeast and had been on many overseas mission trips and retired to the Triad more than a decade ago.

