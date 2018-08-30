As we head into Labor Day weekend, AAA Texas is reminding drivers don’t drive intoxicated and "don’t drive intexticated."

Statistics from the Texas Department of Transportation show that there were 35 fatal crashes resulting in 39 total deaths statewide over the 2017 Labor Day holiday weekend.

Similarly, TxDOT found that 41 people were killed in 2016. Over the last five years, an average of 40 people have been killed during the Labor Day holiday period from 2013-2017.

"Bexar County leads the state of Texas when it comes to distracted driving fatal crashes, with 45 fatal crashes in 2017," AAA Texas spokesperson Joshua Zuber said.

AAA Texas released the following tips to help prevent distracted driving:

Put it away : Place your mobile device out of sight to prevent temptation.

: Place your mobile device out of sight to prevent temptation. Know where you’re going: If using a navigation system, program the destination before driving.

Pull over : If you have to call or text while on the road, pull off the road safely and stop first.

: If you have to call or text while on the road, pull off the road safely and stop first. Ask passengers for help : If riding with someone, seek their help to navigate, make a call or send a message.

: If riding with someone, seek their help to navigate, make a call or send a message. Be a good passenger : Speak out if the driver of your vehicle is distracted.

: Speak out if the driver of your vehicle is distracted. Don’t be a distraction : Avoid calling or texting others when you know they are driving.

: Avoid calling or texting others when you know they are driving. Everyone should prevent being intexticated: Just as drivers need to pay attention, so do pedestrians and bicyclists. Never call, text or play games while walking or cycling.

© 2018 KENS