On Thursday, the Texas Department of Transportation revealed proposed plans for changes at 281 and Jones-Maltsberger as well as 281 and Basse.

Proposed changes are meant to ease traffic, make commutes faster, and increase safety. Current proposals suggest adding a new southbound entrance and a new northbound exit at Basse. At Jones-Maltsberger, they're discussing developing a "diverging diamond interchange."

"The road actually snakes along, so when you're driving, you go to the opposite side of the road and then you're back," said TxDOT Public Information Officer Hernan Rozemberg. "It sounds weird, but studies show it's actually safer and actually quicker because you know the traditional way, you make a left turn, you get stuck there waiting for the traffic to come, and sometimes you can get stuck for even a few minutes. This saves all that time because you can go right through it."

There's already a proposal for a diverging diamond near 1604 and Blanco. If approved, it will be constructed before the 281 project. The 281 project is still just being conceived; it has not been funded and no timeline has been set. Public input is still being accepted.

